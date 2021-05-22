FONT VS GARBRANDT, LIVE STREAM, SEE FIGHT IN PERU AND MEXICO, TODAY, MAY 22, 2021, ON LINE

Tand we tell how, when, schedule, billboard, where to watch UFC live AND free, Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt, the billboard will take place in the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada, the Saturday May 22.

UFC is set to deliver another exciting card in UFC APEX, on Las Vegas, headlined by a bantamweight fight between No. 3 in the division Rob font and former champion and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt. In the co-main event, two of the top five female strawweights fight for the title when No. 3 Yan Xiaonan fights the former champion and No. 4 Carla Esparza.

Font (18-4, fighting since Woburn, Massachusetts) recently arrived at Bantamweight top 5 UFC following his first round knockout of former title challenger Marlon Moraes. A member of the UFC roster since 2014, he rose through the ranks with a string of impressive finishing wins, including wins over Thomas Almeida, Matt Schnell and Douglas Silva de Andrade. Font now intends to secure the biggest victory of his career by defeating Garbrandt

Former bantamweight champion Garbrandt (12-3, fighting from Sacramento, California) plans to continue his return to the title with a classic performance against Font. Among the most dangerous strikers in the division’s history, he showed his power with knockouts over Raphael Assuncao, Thomas Almeida and Marcus Brimage. Garbrandt is now aiming for a new winning streak and proving that he still ranks among the best bantamweights in the world.

Billboard

STAR POSTER

World Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Bantamweight: Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin

Female flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

PRELIMINARY BILLBOARD

Middleweight: Jacare Souza vs Andre Muniz

Featherweight: Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett

Women’s flyweight: Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko

Female flyweight: Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz

Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

DATE:

May 22, 2021

SCHEDULE:

Preliminaries:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 3 pm

Chile: 4 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 5 pm

Stellar:

Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru: 6 pm

Chile: 7 pm

Argentina and Uruguay: 8 pm

STADIUM:

UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

TRANSMISSION

ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN

TRANSMISSION LINKS

