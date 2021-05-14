Font and Garbrandt star in UFC Las Vegas 27 poster

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 19: (RL) Rob Font punches Marlon Moraes of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill / Zuffa LLC)

Rob font would put himself in pole position for a starting shot at 135 pounds should he emerge victorious from the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 27.

In his first star square with the UFC, the 33-year-old veteran will face the ex-champion of the Gallos weights, Cody Garbrandt, who again postponed his drop to 125 pounds.

Font, 8 – 3 above the Octagon, reached the three wins in a row with a TKO in the first round against the former challenger to the title of the category, Marlon moraes, in the last UFC Fight Night 2020.

That completion awarded him his fourth promo bonus.

Garbrandt, meanwhile, found victory again after a three-year drought thanks to a spectacular KO against Raphael Assunção in the co-star of UFC 250.

‘No Love’ had not won since being crowned champion in the UFC 207.

UFC Las Vegas 27 will take place on May 22 from UFC APEX.

