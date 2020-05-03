Coronavirus is wreaking dramatic havoc in our modern society and Many families have already suffered the consequences of the disease in their own meat. To the motorcycle rider Fonsi Nieto it has touched him twice: at the end of March his grandmother passed away, and just 10 days later, his father Alfonso González. Both were collateral victims of the coronavirus.

The DJ has been silent after this hard hit, but yesterday she decided to speak publicly for the first time to tell how she was trying to overcome the situation, as well as to present her new solidarity initiative. Nieto connected with ‘Save me’ via video call and acknowledged that at first spent “two fatal days, but on the third I got up and gathered strength and told myself that I couldn’t be like that and that I had to do something. “

And what the former pilot has decided to do is contribute his grain of sand in the battle against the pandemic, adding a song to the campaign ‘Our best victory’, promoted by Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol, and who intends to raise funds for the Red Cross. “I have always been quite supportive and have collaborated with various foundations and when all this has arisen I have asked myself how I can help,” said Nieto, ” “We have done it with great enthusiasm and a lot of desire. This was finished two weeks ago, but with what has happened …”.

The end result is ‘We are the universe’, a “song to hope” for which he has had the collaboration of Clipper Sounds and that it has been released together with an emotional video clip. In the presentation of the song on Instagram, Nieto has stated that despite the “difficult moment” that he is going through, he has tried draw “energy from anything that can help me …”. The DJ has stated that he did not have the strength to bring up the subject until now. “As I have always done in my life, you have to look forward, they are the values ​​that were taught to me at home and that I learned from sports through sticks !!!”, has manifested

On the other hand, the former driver has insisted on the need to rely on “the family” during these difficult days, and as far as he is concerned, he has assured not be thinking about the future many times now. “I have not thought about it, I prefer to go living day by day, without haste and with tranquility”. What the DJ is clear about are some of the first things he wants to do when the quarantine is lifted: “I’m going to try, after the sticks that this confinement has given me, to lead a normal life. To be able to go eat at a restaurant, give my friends a hug and go for a walk with the dog and go to a park to play” .