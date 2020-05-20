“data-reactid =” 24 “>” Waiting for Hugo, my second son. We couldn’t be happier! “, She has limited herself to writing the nephew of the ill-fated Ángel Nieto in her personal account, in a publication that has received countless likes and congratulations from friends such as actress Cayetana Guillén Cuervo or the stylist. Beatriz Matallana. “I love you!”, Has dedicated the first one in the comments section.

“data-reactid =” 26 “>” Marta is happy because she loves children. We still do not know if it is a boy or a girl, but as you will understand, right now I do not care. It is a true gift with everything we’ve been through, “Fonsi explained to the magazine Diez Minutos before finding out that her baby will be a boy. Almost at the same time, the aforementioned Alba Carrillo expressed her enthusiasm at the prospect that Lucas would become in older brother, in addition to openly congratulating the couple.

“data-reactid =” 27 “>” We are very happy. He told us on Monday and Lucas is very happy to be an older brother, “said the now collaborator of the television show ‘Ya es mediodía’.