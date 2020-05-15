Editorial Internacional Fonolibro, a company that produces and distributes audiobooks in Spanish, announced the launch and incorporation into its extensive catalog of the audiobook “Juan Luis Guerra y 4-40: Merengue and bachata at the rate of poetry and commitment”, by the authorship from the Dominican writer and communicator Euri Cabral.

Fonolibro expresses the following: “It is a pride to present the first Dominican audiobook containing the story of the most important Dominican artist of all time: Juan Luis Guerra. research, the communicator and economist Euri Cabral “.

The editorial indicates that the audiobook presents the most important moments that Juan Luis and 4-40 have lived, their beginnings, their studies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, the formation and victory of 4-40, their relationship with Welcome Rodríguez, the difficult moments of his life and his conversion to Christianity, among many other things, are narrated in an agile and simple way in this audiobook.

Peter Tinoco, CEO CEO of Fonolibro, expressed that the audiobook on Juan Luis Guerra is available and 4-40 the sale by the digital platforms of Fonolibro, Audible, Google Play, Libromovil, Quantum Activa and Findaway.

Euri Cabral narrates the production of 6 hours and 28 minutes. The recording, post-production and musicalization was in charge of the outstanding musical producers Yanina Rosado and Juan de la Cruz (Chocolate). The entire technical recording process was carried out at Chocolab Midi Studio in the city of Santo Domingo.