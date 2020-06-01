Through a statement, Instituto Fonacot reported on the opening of various branches throughout the country from June 1. The attention will be in hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the people who attend must meet certain requirements.

“Only users with scheduled appointments will be attended, so you must arrive five minutes before the hour,” the Institute reported.

Attention: These are the branches that will resume activities from June 1, with hours of operation from Monday to Friday from 8AM to 5PM.

June 1, 2020

The applicant must carry their original identification and documentation.

In addition, people are invited to come with face masks and to stay home if they have symptoms of respiratory disease.

How to process credit Support Ten Thousand from Fonacot

Recall that in the context of Covid-19, Fonacot launched a product called Crédito Apoyo Diez Mil.

This consists of granting a cash credit of $ 10,000 pesos, without commission for opening, to 36 months, with fixed monthly payments of $ 360.23, paying from the fourth month, that is, only 33 monthly payments will be paid.

Requirements to obtain the credit:

Be between 18 and 59 years old

With at least 1 year of employment

With an active employment relationship in an affiliated Work Center

Indefinite or plant contract.

Documents to present:

Valid official identification with photograph and signature (Voting Credential or Passport).

Proof of address in the name of the worker of recent date. (not more than 3 months)

From 1 to 4 recent payroll receipts to consider base salary, issued by the Work Center (Employer).

Last bank statement in the name of the applicant, where the CLABE Account is located (18 digits) to make the deposit.

The Fonacot branches they will open are on THIS LIST. If you need make an appointment, you can do it IN THIS LINK.

