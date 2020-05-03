Culture is being, and is going to be, one of the sectors most affected by the current global pandemic caused by COVID-19 and since Madridiary We have decided to carry out a series of interviews with professionals in literature, painting, dance, theater, music, cinema, photography, and also with businessmen, managers, promoters, record professionals, etc., with the desire to inform and educate our readers of the importance of this sector in today’s society, economically and socially.

We start by interviewing Fon Román, confined to his parents’ house in Vigo. After his return to Madrid after eight years residing in Mexico, and in full tour he has been affected by this pandemic, being forced to creatively reinvent himself and taking advantage of this “stand up” to continue working as a solo composer and tells us in this little interview how to find the positive side and “Embrace what you have, rather than what you miss”.

Fon he describes himself as a musical composer who wants to take advantage of this stage of confinement, to create not from his feelings linked to this situation, but from a more musical perspective.

He tells us that he had to postpone the presentations of his last album that he had in Madrid, last March 26 in the mythical Berlin Cafe, on May 22 in Yesterday’s Girl of Salamanca and on May 8 and 9 in Saint Sebastian and Bilbao and watch out for festivals Sonorama Ribera of Aranda de Duero (August from 12 to 16) and Portamerica of Caldas de Reis (July 2 to 4) with the philosophy that the suspension is temporary and that they will be resumed when sanitary conditions allow it: #laculturanosesuspendeseprorroga.

Román tries to be positive, although the current situation is dramatic, in the hope of “Look for the good side of things”.

What aspects could you rescue from this confinement situation that we are going through?

The quarantine has opened new ways of communicating our art, new channels, such as the promoted Online Festivals, which initially responded to the need that people had to communicate and feel connected and present in the digital sphere. I got a good response from the public although I have not repeated it again; but it was a very pleasant experience “Connect from the other side”.

What positive things do you think will remain from this situation after confinement?

A new way to connect with colleagues to be even more creative; the new professional and friendship relationships that may have emerged from these virtual encounters through networks with other artists. Discover new channels to get music to the public and above all we count more time for the composition and enjoyment of our hobbies.

To end, Do you notice changes at a social level due to COVID-19?

Fon He mentions that in the few times he has gone out on the street, he has not noticed changes in the way people relate. And he states, emphatically, that “It takes time for us to see the change.” In order for us to change our mentality regarding the way of living that we have been maintaining, there will surely be changes.

Fon Román Spanish composer, singer and guitarist (Vigo) began his musical career as a member of the rock group “The Pirates”, one of the most important national indie bands, along with Ivan Ferreiro, Paco Serén, Pablo Alvarez and the drummer Javier Fernández–Hall 9000, who left hymns of the indie generation as “Balance is impossible”.

After the separation of The Pirates formed “Trash of Dreams ”, a duet with the producer of The Pirates Suso Saiz. A minimalist and experimental music project created to further develop his creative side as a composer and guitarist.

He released his first solo work, “Comfortable silence in a neglected garden ” (Subterfuge, 2006), an album with 11 songs. Roman He chose an independent label to start his solo career. His first album sought a personality in the musical and the vital. Sincerity gained weight, even in the face of experimentation, the first premise until then of Roman. From this first experience Fon He got the affirmative response from old fans and the attention of an audience outside of Pirates.

His second solo album “Interlinings ” (Pequenas Iluminaciones / PIAS, 2011), perfectly married all its formal contradictions as an apparently simple album and at the same time tremendously complex inside. On this album Fon Román revealed himself as a classic pop composer without nostalgia for the past and with a collection of songs that are pure chorus without ever falling into the easy way. In 2018 he recorded his third solo album in Mexico, “The Spark, The Flame and The Smoke”It has been gradually shown since the month of May with five advance singles before its complete launch that took place last September 27th of 2019.

Fon in his last album has obtained special collaborations with relevant figures of national pop: “La Chispa” with Zahara, “What I am not capable”, along with Noni Meyers of “Lori Meyers” “The balance is possible”, with the former member from “Los Pirata” Iván Ferreiro, “Territorio Herido” with Coque Malla, or “La Llama” with Izal. .