A few weeks ago at Applesfera we shared a strong rumor that included various details of Apple’s next budget smartphone. Among the details, we told them that the team would be called iPhone SE, which would arrive in three colors: white, black and red, and in different storage capacities.

That same day the device was expected to hit Apple’s online stores, but to this day it hasn’t happened. For this reason, in this edition of Rumorsfera, we take a tour of the different rumors that have been known about the iPhone SE (2020), while we wait for the launch to become official.

Design and colors

First of all, within the rumors related to the next iPhone SE is its design. On April 3, thanks to an oversight, it was evident on the US Apple website that a Belkin screen protector was available for 4.7-inch terminals, and the name specified “iPhone SE / 8/7”.

The above is related to rumors that the economic iPhone of this 2020 would have a 4.7-inch screen along with a Touch ID button, retaining the same design as the iPhone 8. On the other hand, . indicated that the device would arrive in three colors: white, black and red, and that the latter would enter the Product RED line of the Cupertino company.

On the possible specifications of the iPhone SE (2020)

As for its specifications, the iPhone SE (2020) would arrive with storage capacities of 64, 128 and 256GB, so that users could choose the memory that best suits their needs, and certainly their pocket.

The budget 2020 smartphone would have an A13 Bionic processor, combined with a better camera than the iPhone 8, and some other enhancements would make it a good candidate for the “low-cost” iPhone (in terms of Apple’s price). That is to say, not a brand new iPhone, but it would have several specifications that would make it a very good purchase option.

On the other hand, although the price of the three configurations of the new iPhone SE has not yet been confirmed, Ming-Chi Kuo reported last fall that Apple planned to price the new model from $ 399.

About the exact launch date, rumors indicated that it would be in April, and although it was assured that it would happen a few weeks ago, the team has not yet been presented by Apple. On March 31, Jon Prosser has posted on Twitter that the iPhone SE 2020, formerly known as iPhone 9, could be announced on April 15, In two weeks.

iPhone 9 update 👀 Per an internal meeting yesterday, Apple is now preparing for an April release. Tentative dates:

– Announcement on April 15

– Shipments on April 22 Keep in mind: we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and things could change. Fingers crossed 🤞 pic.twitter.com/egz8UWXd9F – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 31, 2020

If that is real, the launch in online stores would be a week later, on April 22, and we could only buy it online unless some Apple Store opened earlier, which from the current scenario seems that it will not happen. So according to this rumor, this week we could see the iPhone SE (2020)But everything can happen, especially in these moments of quarantine where everything is unpredictable.