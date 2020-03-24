Following the presentation of the PS5, Microsoft clarifies its position on backward compatibility with the Xbox Series X

After Sony’s first speaking time on the famous PlayStation 5 last week (a first speaking time which did not really appeal to players), Microsoft can be reassured by seeing that on paper, the PS5 is less powerful than the Xbox Series X. Although power is not everything, it’s already a good point for Xbox which will try to highlight another area in which it seems to have the advantage: Backward compatibility.

A gray area when we presented PS5 specs last week, we do not yet know if the PS2 and PS3 games will be backward compatible and as far as PS4 games are concerned, it was not all clear. We were talking about 100 backwards compatible games first, then 100 optimized games and finally most of the 4,000 PS4 games that should run on the PS5.

For its part, Microsoft is clarifying things once again to make it clear that the Xbox Series X will be able to play all the games of the first Xbox, the Xbox 360 as well as the Xbox One. At least, normally.

Backward compatibility on Xbox Series X

So it was once again on Twitter that we were able to read a tweet exchange between the official Xbox account and a follower. Following the presentation of PS5, a player asked if full backward compatibility was official on the Xbox Series X.

Correction: To date, we’ve spent over 100K hours testing your favorite games from Xbox One, including existing backward compatible 360 ​​& OG Xbox games, on Xbox Series X. While we are still in the process of validating, we can confirm thousands of games will be playable at launch.

– Xbox (@Xbox) March 20, 2020

When you say that all games are backward compatible for the Xbox Series X, does that mean all of the games released or just those that are currently backward compatible?

Those to which Xbox responds:

Correction: To date, we have spent over 100,000 hours testing your favorite Xbox One games, including already backwards compatible 360 ​​and original Xbox games, on Xbox Series X. While we are still in the validation stage, we can confirm that thousands of games will be playable at launch.

A first coaster on the Xbox side which no longer specifies that ALL Xbox games will be backward compatible, but thousands. So yes, it is necessarily much more than on the PS5 with only the PS4 games, but this is again a somewhat special communication which does not have the same sound of bell as last month when the firm confirmed that all Xbox games could run on the next console.