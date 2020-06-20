The special editions are usually an excellent resource in marketing to connect the consumer, especially when it comes to reaching audiences that are not necessarily the target of a certain brand or product. This is well understood by firms like Casio who have mastered the subject and a clear example of this is their watch inspired by Dragon Ball Z.

When an attractive product is combined but it is not necessarily very massive, with a franchise that enjoys deep engagement with more than one generation such as the one created by Akira Toriyama, great results are usually obtained.

A special edition in the style of Goku

For this co-branding Casio turned to his line G-shock to create a new special edition inspired by an iconic anime. In this way the Dragon Ball Z x G-Shock GA-110JDB a watch that is distinguished by having a design on the más most powerful warrior in the universe ’by carrying illustrations of the different phases of Goku as Super Saiyan and in the background the characteristic orange color of his Gi.

The model also carries other elements that relate to the character and the story such as a four-star dragon dial on the inserted dial and the letter Z at the 3 o’clock position.

In addition, the Dragon Ball Z G-SHOCK has a stainless steel case that also includes the series logo engraved on the back. Belonging to Casio’s high-performance, military-grade resistance line, this model is submersible, withstands shock and dust.

Unfortunately it seems that at the moment it will only go on sale in Japan and the United Kingdom -no data on other markets-, while its release date is scheduled for July this year, so it is likely that fans will be looking for the option to purchase it through an electronic commerce format.

A winning formula

Co-branding actions are usually effective since the intention is to establish a win-win relationship for the two brands that participate, and they are usually very effective; We have seen cases such as that of Nike and Apple for accessories of the iPhone and AppleWatch, that of Uber and Spotify that took shape in the Soundtrack for Your Ride campaign, or how about that of Adidas with Dragon Ball Z and a special edition called Adidas ZX500 RM that made an impact even before it was confirmed.

In the case of Casio, it is clear that he has found in this resource a very valuable element in marketing to grow his G-SHOCK brand, especially with anime, although there are cases such as the NASA tribute edition, with the anime this would be the second of three models.

In this regard, we already know Evangelion x Casio G-SHOCK DW-6900 created in honor of the 25th anniversary of Neon Genesis Evangelion, but also another special edition is coming, in this case it will be a collaboration of One Piece.

It is clear that the relationship is very effective and that is why they capitalize it with franchises of great worldwide projection.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299