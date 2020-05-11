The series about the funniest study group in the university is giving something to talk about again, because after many rumors about a possible feature film, finally the creator of the show Dan Harmon spoke about the ‘Community’ movie.

In 2009, this series was launched for the first time with the performances of Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. It tells about the experiences of several students from a community university, who despite their different personalities will become a somewhat peculiar family.

Although ‘Community’ didn’t have a very large audience over the years it has become a cult series And with its integration into the Netflix catalog, it is becoming popular with new generations.

As if that were not enough, in recent months there has been a news story about a film adaptation that could have the majority of the original cast of the show, so before these the creator Dan Harmon spoke about the ‘Community’ movie in an interview for The Wrap portal.

“I can tell people for sure all the enthusiasm I have felt for ‘Community’ all this time as well as its revival (on Netflix) … when you are part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn to never raising expectations, keeping them nice and low and then pleasantly surprising. So I can say there are conversations that people want to be happening and I am very, very excited about the coming months, “Harmon explained.

Although not the creator of the series was not very direct, it implies that there is a great possibility for a film about this show. At the moment we will have to wait for the special meeting that the cast will do on May 18.