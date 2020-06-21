What is the main difference between Spotify and YouTube Music, two services that in principle focus on the same thing, streaming music? That Google, honoring its origin, gives as much importance to video as to music. Spotify could adopt the same strategy soon.

It would not be the first time that Spotify includes videos on its platform. In fact, there is already, but they are only found in a very punctual way, generally coinciding with promotions of new releases with which some type of agreement has been reached. The same is true of Deezer. Video on YouTube Music, by contrast, is ubiquitous in both the web app and mobile apps. Too much, perhaps.

However, the user can enjoy the video clips of his favorite songs whenever he wants without the need to change applications It is a fact that in Spotify they seem to take into consideration, and in what according to a leak they would be working on implementing. They will do this by integrating the option into the current playback view.

Spotify is finally working on a tab to switch between Canvas, Album Art, and Video (which is new!) Pic.twitter.com/xOwvoSnBdV – Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

Namely: Spotify allows in the playback view to see the cover of the album being listened to, and in some cases also what they call ‘canvas’, that is, a short video clip of the song in question. The intention, then, is to add a function of video in condition, although it is unknown how exactly they will do it -or they are not ready to tell it yet-, as can be seen in the tweet embedded on these lines.

What does show the image is, along with the already existing album covers and canvas, the new video tab, where presumably the user will be able to find the video clips of the song they are listening to … in case they have them. If not? It is speculated with live performances, versions and who knows what else. Interviews with the musicians, perhaps? We will have to wait to find out.

In any case, welcome is this new functionality, as long as they don’t do like YouTube Music, which does not allow to continue playing in the free plan when the application is in the background, or when the phone is locked. This, in addition to the accumulated trajectory, is one of the advantages that Spotify has and will surely maintain compared to the Google service.