Following a 65-second loss, Stephens wants a quick return to the Octagon: “I hope to remind the world what I’m made of.”

It’s already three and a half years of drought for Jeremy stephens.

In one of the most striking duels of the UFC Las Vegas 31, the former featherweight contender marked his return to 155 pounds with a quick 65-second submission loss to the former featherweight champion. KSW, Mateusz gamrot.

Notice

For the 35-year-old veteran, hired by the UFC Since 2007, that completion put him 0 – 5 – (1 NC) in his last six presentations on the Octagon, so with his future in doubt, he has publicly asked to see action again. Soon.

Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of. 🙏🏽 – Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) July 18, 2021

I feel like I disappointed a lot of people tonight. It was not my best performance. Congratulations to Gamrot and his team. I hope to receive an opportunity quickly to turn things around and show the world again what I am made of.

Stephens, a 15 – 18 – (1) record over the Octagon, has not won since knocking out Josh emmett in the stellar of UFC Fight Night Orlando, held on February 24, 2018.

