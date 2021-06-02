Followers of the leader of La Luz del Mundo continue to defend him even though he is already serving two years in prison for sexual abuse of minors and child pornography

By Ana Milena Varón

LOS ANGELES – Accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse, the leader of the church La Luz del Mundo, Naasón Joaquín García, meets tomorrow Thursday two years of pretrial detention in a Los Angeles jail without his parishioners losing faith in him and his innocence.

Joaquín García was arrested on June 3, 2019 along with one of his assistants, Susana Medina Oaxaca, after their arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in a private jet.

The so-called “Apostle” was accused on that occasion of more than 25 charges including rape, sexual abuse and lewd acts with minors.

Medina, Alondra Ocampo and Azalea Rangel Meléndez, the latter with a search and arrest warrant issued against her, are also charged in the case.

The number of accusations against Joaquín García has been changing in these two years, and he is currently detained for 19 counts of sexual abuse of minors, child pornography and human trafficking.

The value of your bond has also varied; it is now set at $ 90 million, the highest in California history.

The trial against Joaquín García should have started last year but the coronavirus pandemic and various defense strategies have delayed the start of what is predicted to be a media process. The new date established by a Los Angeles court for the start of the trial is September 27.

The loyalty of his followers

Despite the nature of the allegations and evidence presented in preliminary hearings against the religious leader, his parishioners around the world stand firm by his side.

The church celebrated on May 7 Joaquín García’s 52nd birthday. In several messages on the organization’s Twitter account, the “anniversary of his birth” was commemorated with emotional messages, although none spoke directly of his innocence.

Pastor Eliezer Gutiérrez Avelar, the church’s minister of social communication, said in a statement sent to Efe for the two years since the leader’s arrest that “our faith remains strong.”

He added that “the accusations are not only unfounded, but deeply hurt the religious feelings of our members.”

The parishioners of La Luz del Mundo have assured in recent years that the accusations against Joaquín García and three of the members of the church are persecution for their religious beliefs.

“Our faith has been attacked and we have been persecuted for our beliefs for many years,” emphasizes Gutiérrez Avelar.

Xavier Becerra, the enemy prosecutor

Since the arrest of Joaquín García, former California prosecutor and now US Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra has become one of the figures most criticized by church members.

When presenting the accusation a few days after the arrest of Joaquín García in June 2019, Becerra described him as “sick, but he is more than sick: he is insane.”

One of the parishioners of La Luz del Mundo in Los Angeles, who did not want to be identified, told Efe that the then prosecutor is the “devil” and that the accusation is a way of interposing in the work of the “Apostle.”

Last year Joaquín García’s lawyers managed to get the California Second District Court of Appeals to dismiss the criminal proceedings against the leader for a technical failure, for which his lawyers awaited his release, taking the coronavirus pandemic as a factor.

However, the California Prosecutor’s Office filed the indictment again, citing five victims, one of them identified as Jane Doe 5, who was allegedly sexually abused in February 2016.

The complaint also accuses Ocampo, one of the three accused along with Joaquín García, of asking minors to undress and take photographs of their genitals to send to the accused.

Between September 2017 and January 2018, Ocampo took three girls to an office building and “provided them with schoolgirl outfits, ordered them to touch their breasts and buttocks, and photos were taken of them while doing so,” the complaint states. .

On another occasion, she allegedly told a group of girls in 2017 that if they went against the wishes of the “Apostle,” they would go against God.

Ocampo pleads guilty

The judicial panorama for Joaquín García has been complicated since last year when Ocampo, accused of more than 20 serious crimes and considered the main accomplice of the religious leader, pleaded guilty to four counts. Ocampo, like Medina Oaxaca, faced a separate trial.

The sentence against the woman was scheduled for last April but her defense attorney asked that it be postponed until December.

Ocampo is expected to testify in the trial against Joaquín García, a process in which he will also face Sochil Martín, a former member of La Luz del Mundo who accused the leader of alleged sexual, physical and psychological abuse. Martín is one of the main witnesses for the Prosecutor’s Office.

The non-Trinitarian Christian church La Luz del Mundo, which has its international headquarters in Guadalajara, Mexico, was founded in 1926 by Aarón Joaquín, Naasón’s grandfather. It is currently present in 60 countries and says it has up to 5 million followers. Gutiérrez Avelar concluded that church members will continue to “pray for justice.”