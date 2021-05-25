Followers of “Hoy Día” doubt if Adamari López had surgery on her stomach or not



Followers of “Hoy Día” want to know if Adamari López had surgery on her stomach or not.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for People en Espanol. / Getty Images

Much has impacted the new figure of Adamari Lopez on social media and daily during the show he conducts in Telemundo, Today. His Followers They have applauded his effort and even asked him for “tips” for them to embark on weight loss as well. However, after “Gossip No Like” will ensure that the presenter is lying about whether there would be operated on the stomach (bariatric surgery), many are the followers that they began to doubt Yes Adamari had surgery or not.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain They say that Adamari signed a millionaire contract where she would be an ambassador for the program WW who drives Oprah Winfrey. When the Puerto Rican woman saw that she had not lost any pounds, she had to seek a drastic measure to lose the weight with which she had agreed in the clauses of the alleged contract that she signed. Given this and by “spreading the word”, many followers of the Telemundo show left messages in the comments section of the Instagram of the same, where they refer to the operation in question.

“Adamari, what you have done you look very good, but say it”, “… were you the surgeon?”, “The bypass settled very well, good for her !!”, “In gossip it does not like it ensures that people deceive , which is not a diet but a gastric operation “,” Her bariatric surgery suited her very well, she is beautiful, to whom God gave her the opportunity to be blessed by Saint Peter “,” No one is envious of anyone, if they publish it is for that one leaves his opinion, not with the intention of offending. If not, they believe that seeing the public’s stupid faces, that hurts, we already know that a bypass was performed and that is helping her a lot and for the better because they are on the TV screen, whoever said it does believe him because has shown “,” So it was surgery, that’s why you’re losing weight, wow you look very good, tell us more about the surgery to have a good time, blessings “, were some of the comments for Adamari.

One of the things that, supposedly and according to “Gossip No Like”, raised suspicions among his own co-workers was his way of eating: “From eating like an elephant, he happened to have soups,” said Ceriani a few days ago. This made many of the followers of “La Chaparrita” defend her even with their claws. But now, as the days go by, several people have already decided to give the journalist the benefit of the doubt.

The truth is that and as it was said recent days ago, with surgery or not, the change of Adamari Lopez it’s for the better. It looks healthy and very pretty. We will have to wait to see if the Puerto Rican speaks out against these rumors and thus it is clarified for her followers and fans.

