Followers of Casado boo journalists in Ceuta for asking about Cospedal

Pablo Casado, leader of the PP, has appeared before the media in Ceuta, where he has met with the president of the autonomous city, Juan Jesús Vivas.

A press conference that has been carried out by a group of followers of the president of the PP, who have given the note during his speech after each question from journalists.

Specifically, for the questions about the imputation of the former secretary general of the PP and former minister María Dolores de Cospedal, for the Kitchen operation.

The first incident occurred when a Telecinco journalist asked Casado to assess the accusation and asked him if they planned to open a file, as stated in the party’s statutes.

After the question, one of Casado’s followers has reproached the journalist for the question. “The president came here to talk about Ceuta,” he reproached. “Not from Mr. Rajoy. Now we have a new president ”, insisted this follower, who have been joined by others shouting at the journalist. “Let’s talk about Ceuta!”, Has been heard.

Far from asking for respect for information professionals, Casado has agreed with his followers: “I quite agree with these gentlemen. Four months ago I said that I was not going to talk about issues that I do not have to assess, that have nothing to do with my responsibilities as president of the PP ”.

Response that has received the applause of the followers of the PP leader.

Then, a journalist from RTVE insisted on asking Casado about Cospedal and opening a file.

While asking the question, Casado’s followers booed the reporter.

Seeing what was happening, the president of the PP has thanked the question. “And of course I respect a lot …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.