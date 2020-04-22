What if our social media followers become real? It is from this question that the artist Lauren McCarthy decided to create the application Follower. Behind this name which refers to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram hides in fact a service that does not really do in the technological revolution: each user is followed in the street by a stranger for a day. To do this, his smartphone communicates his geographic position to him in real time. Once the operation is complete, he receives a photo of him, taken by the follower. A principle which is primarily intended to make us think about our use of social networks.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about why we want to build followers and what they mean to us,” said Lauren McCarthy to Fast Compagny. Its creator also claims to see his Follower application as an artistic performance. Until now, it is itself responsible for following users on the streets of New York, the only place where the service is offered at the moment. She compares the experience to following someone on Instagram. “Sometimes I almost feel like the person is giving me a show,” she admits.

But when validating the application on its store, Apple had some reluctance. Her fear was to broadcast a service inciting harassment. The application was finally validated for iOS – an Android version is coming – insofar as it is the user himself who requests to be followed and that he can stop the experience at any time.

The question of the border between respecting his private life and sharing his privacy with strangers is therefore transposed to the real world. To participate, you must complete a questionnaire to expose his motivations. Not all applicants are selected. For those who wish to go to the other side of the mirror, it is also possible to become follower.