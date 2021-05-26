Follow Villarreal vs. Manchester United, final of the Europa League

The Villarreal faces the most important night in its history. The team trained by Unai emery the first European trophy of his record is played against one of the ogres, now in decline, of continental football: Manchester United of David De Gea, Pogba and company.

Clinging to the goals of Gerard Moreno, the Zarra of the recently finished 2020/21 League, the people of Castellón will seek to demonstrate that the years of work have obtained their just reward to put even more on the map a town of just over 50,000 inhabitants.

The 2020/21 season has been a success for Villarreal, since in addition to reaching this final, LaLiga finished seventh.