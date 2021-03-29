follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Xiaomi has not wanted to wait until after the Easter holiday to celebrate its “mega launch“The company has summoned us today to, predictably, to present a new batch of products, among which a new Mi MIX and a new in-house developed processor are expected, among other products.

The conference will take place today, March 29, at 1:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time And, of course, you can follow it with us live and direct. As always, you can do it on our YouTube channel with our comments, on our events page and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. Here are the schedules according to regions:

Spain: 13:30 (12:30 in the Canary Islands).

Mexico: 5:30 AM.

Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba: 6:30 A.M.

Venezuela: 7:30 AM.

Chile, Argentina: 8:30 AM.

What we hope to see

Xiaomi talks about mega launch, so hopefully not just any event. Knowing Xiaomi and sticking to previous presentations, it is most likely that we will see a new batch of smartphones and, as the company announced, the return of the Mi MIX range.

The Chinese company has given few clues. On their Twitter profile they have published an image that says “discover the perfect balance between elegance and efficiency” and in which we see what a laptop looks like, as well as a photo with four spotlights of various colors and another tweet in which they say it’s going to be an “ULTRA special” event. One track that says it all.

On the other hand, Xiaomi has confirmed that will present a new processor developed by themselves, as Samsung already does with Exynos, Apple with the M1 and A and Huawei with its Kirin. The company already presented its own processor years ago, the Surge S1, and for now this has not known a successor. A matter of waiting.

In any case, today’s event points to ways. We remember that you can follow him with us on our live page, on our YouTube channel and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. It will start at 1:30 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. See ya!

Live | Follow the Xiaomi presentation live with us