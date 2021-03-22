follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

A week full of news begins and it is Xiaomi who starts this particular (virtual) festival tech. And he does it with, according to them, his “biggest event of the year”, in which we look forward to meeting the next POCO flagship.

The conference will take place Today, March 22, at 1:00 p.m. Spanish time. You can follow her on our direct page, at our Twitter profile @Explica and on YouTube with our comments. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain : 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands).

: 13:00 (12:00 in the Canary Islands). Mexico : 6:00 AM.

: 6:00 AM. Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba : 7:00 AM.

: 7:00 AM. Venezuela : 8:00 AM.

: 8:00 AM. Chile, Argentina: 9:00 AM.

What we hope to see

As we said, the few tracks (so to speak) that Xiaomi has been giving revolve around power, performance and charging speed. Therefore, the logical thing is to think about a high-end mobile, that is to say, the possible successor of the POCO F2 Pro.

According rumors and leaks we hope the star is the LITTLE F3 Pro, although it is a name that is yet to be confirmed. By precedents, the POCOs have been Redmi K renowned for the global market, and if you follow this tactic the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro is a potential template of the supposed POCO F3 Pro that we hope to meet today.

Hence, we hope it is a high-end mobile, with the Snapdragon 888, a telephoto lens and WiFi 6 among other features. There is less to know, we are waiting for you on our networks or our live page to discover all the details!

