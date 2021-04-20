follow today’s presentation live and on video with us

Today we have an important appointment with Apple. After countless rumors and leaks, the Cupertino firm confirmed last week that today it will host a great event at Apple Park, an event titled “Spring Loaded” that, how could it be otherwise, you can follow live and direct with us.

Apple Keynote will take place Today, April 20, at 7:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow the presentation live with us on our TikTok profile, on YouTube, on our live page and on our Twitter profile @xataka. Below you can find the schedules according to regions:

Spain: 19:00 (18:00 in the Canary Islands)

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba: 12:00 PM.

Venezuela, Chile: 1:00 PM.

Argentina: 2:00 PM AM.

What we hope to see

The truth is that everything indicates that it will be a very iPad-centric event. The iPhone, as always, are expected for the second half of the year. That said, and according to the leaks, it seems that the main protagonist of today will be the iPad Pro with mini-LED screen. It is not known if this technology will reach all models or only the one with the largest screen diagonal, but we have been hearing about this implementation since 2019 and, if everything goes as expected, perhaps today we will see it materialize.

Also Apple is expected to renew iPads and iPad mini. According to the leaks, the normal iPad will be renewed with a lower weight and less thickness, while the main novelty of the iPad mini will focus on the size of the screen, which will go up to 7.9 inches.

Finally, Apple is expected to announce its new iMac that, if all goes as the leaks suggest, they will have a design inspired by the Pro Display XDR monitor and multiple colors will arrive. Apple AirTags and a new paid podcast service are also expected. In any case, today at 7:00 p.m. we will have doubts. We hope you follow the event with us!

Live | Follow Apple’s presentation live with us