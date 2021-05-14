Follow the virtual conference “Grow in sport”

“Growing up in sports”. This is the title of the new webinar organized by LA OPINÓN-EL CORREO DE ZAMORA and by the newspaper Sport, an event that is carried out with the encouragement of Iberdrola and that will be held next Friday, May 14, at 10.15 am hours. It can be followed free of charge on the Internet, on the websites of LA OPINIÓN-EL CORREO DE ZAMORA and Sport and on the Facebook pages of the two headers.

The event starts from the basis that sport is essential for the proper development of childhood, something that the organizing newspapers and Iberdrola agree on.