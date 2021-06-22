Follow the unknown of Francisco

06/22/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Second ended three weeks ago and most teams will start the preseason in a fortnight. Girona is going later than the rest and will also get back to work later. The Girona team and Huesca are the only two clubs that have not yet confirmed their coach.

In Montilivi they are waiting for what happens with Francisco. The Andalusian, touched, has many doubts about starting a third season. For now, the Andalusian coach will disconnect for a few days, while the club also decides if Francisco closes the stage – it seems most likely – and opens the range to other technicians.

Other names

In Malaga, interest in Sergio Pellicer, despite the fact that the former Barça B player is also on the list, Garcia Pepper, as well as Michel, ex of Rayo and Huesca. Whatever happens, the game of chairs to Second A started weeks ago and there is not much left to finish. In this sense, the trend towards the category is one of continuity.

Most teams are committed to continuing and, for now, only four clubs will have a new face on the bench. Those who will debut coach will be two of the descendants and great aspirants such as Eibar and Valladolid. The Basques, after six years with Jose Luis Beg, have recovered Gaizka Garitano, the coach who already made them go up in 2014. For their part, Valladolid has chosen Pacheta, who led the second half of the season to Huesca in an attempt to save him from relegation to Second.