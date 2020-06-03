Watch on YouTube

We know that you are wondering right now, How can we do now to see the second launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule with NASA? Well, don’t worry, here we will tell you everything you need to know not to miss Let’s hope that now we do of a historical moment for humanity and unprecedented for science.

This occasion will not be very different from the previous one, since so much NASA and SpaceX will transmit in real time everything that will happen with this huge event.

Early –to be exact at 10 in the morning-, the US space agency will begin broadcasting, where we will see all the preparations for the Crew Dragon capsule to depart for the International Space StationNow will it be the good one? Now, launch is scheduled for 2:22 p.m. Central Mexico time.

And of course SpaceX couldn’t be left behind. However, the official transmission will be shared with NASA. But beyond that, they will have much more detailed coverage of what’s going on with the astronauts Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley before leaving.

In fact, on their website they have the complete itinerary of everything that will happen this May 30. In Elon Musk’s company broadcast, They will be able to see some other more nailed things, like all the technical aspects of the Crew Dragon, the Falcon 9 rocket and more.

What happened with the first attempt?

Last May 27, he painted to be the most important day of this year, pues Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX and NASA had the Demo-2 mission planned, which was basically to launch the Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, in order to check the viability of commercial space travel, the dream of many interested in what is beyond our planet.

Unfortunately and as we saw that Wednesday, the weather prevented last minute astronauts Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley departed for the space, leaving us clothed and rowdy because we even had David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” at full volume to accompany them. It’s more, not even the memes forgave us to get excited with the launch and nothing else happened.

5 things you should know about the mission to space from Space X and NASA

However, since it became known that the plans had been postponed for the time being, SpaceX and NASA announced that a second launch attempt would be made, now on Saturday, May 30. at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. On this occasion –and apparently to take advantage of the good weather–, the astronauts will depart from the platform 39A much earlier than the original plans.

After all this, it is contemplated that Crew Dragon crew, to be powered by the Falcon 9 rocket, arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday, May 31, where astronauts will spend a while – to be exact until August – before returning to Earth.

