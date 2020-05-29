After Wednesday the POT and SpaceX had to postpone the launching of the mission Demo-2 with the ship Crew DragonThis Saturday, May 30, will be the second attempt.

And it is that the historical mission remains the same: they will send two astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to space orbit in the spacecraft of SpaceX.

The goal is for astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). With that, SpaceX It will validate the transport for future operational missions and to “commercialize the Earth’s orbit”, thereby reducing the costs of space travel.

The delta Launch Readiness Review for the #LaunchAmerica test flight with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to the @Space_Station you have concluded. This review focused on the technical readiness for launch, and mission teams were “go” for a second launch attempt https://t.co/nwmjCL3jo4 pic.twitter.com/G5h5c4kdlu – NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 29, 2020

To make it more exciting, SpaceX and NASA asked students graduating this year to submit their photos to form a mosaic that will travel in a pod from the Demo-2 mission. Graduates had until last week to send the images.

Where to see the launch of NASA and SpaceX?

“We are not going to launch today.” Due to the weather conditions, the launch is scrubbing. Our next opportunity will be Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 pm ET. Live #LaunchAmerica coverage will begin at 11am ET. pic.twitter.com/c7R1AmLLYh – NASA (@NASA) May 27, 2020

SpaceX and the POT reprogrammed the launching of the Crew Dragon for this Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 pm ET. That is, at 2:33 pm in Mexico. Do not miss it! You can follow him live here:

