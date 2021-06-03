Follow the Roland Garros super day live: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, Alcaraz …

The fifth day of the 2021 edition of Roland Garros, corresponding to Thursday June 3, is presented with great names of the circuit in action. The exceptional trio formed by Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer Y Novak Djokovic will be the main protagonist of the day, in which the young man will also be active Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image. In addition, the world number one will take to the track in the women’s team Ashleigh barty.

Nikoloz Basilashvili – Carlos Alcaraz (not before 16:00)

Carlos Alcaraz returns to play after making his debut with victory at Roland Garros. He will face Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili, whom he has never faced in his professional career. The Murcian arrives at this meeting after defeating Bernabé Zapata in four sets.

Novak Djokovic – Pablo Cuevas (not before 14:30)

It will be the first time that Djokovic faces the Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, who presents himself as a tough opponent, with experience and very fierce. Nole’s rival comes from defeating the French Pouille 6-3, 6-1 and 6-3.

Roger Federer – Marin Cilic (not before 16:00)

A duel between two players seeking to achieve their best tennis. Roger Federer has before him a good opportunity to show that his legs are up to what a tournament like the Parisian needs. He is not the same tennis player who won Roland Garros in 2009, but he still has a lot to say.

Rafa Nadal – Richard Gasquet (not before 21:00)

Nadal celebrates his 35th birthday playing on the clay at Roland Garros against a very old man known as Richard Gasquet. Two players of the same generation who know each other well, although the Frenchman has never been able to defeat the Mallorcan in a professional match.