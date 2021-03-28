Follow the Qatar GP live, the first race of the MotoGP World Championship

The 2021 season of MotoGP World Championship kicks off this Sunday with the Qatar GP at the Losail Circuit. The Italian will start in first position Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, in a historic classification in which the Ducati team broke the circuit record and Johan zarco He did the same, reaching the highest speed recorded in motorcycling, reaching 362 km / h.

The Italian will seek to make good his ‘pole’ to be the first champion of the season, although he will have a stiff competition with Yamaha by Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales, who accompany him threateningly on the front line.

The spectacular departure of Jorge Martin, a rookie in the category, who started from 14th position, starred at the start of the race. The newcomer to MotoGP was fourth in the first corner of the Losail track, demonstrating the clear superiority of the Ducati at this Qatari circuit.

In front, ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia escaped from the ‘record man’ Zarco, while behind Alex Rins it was beginning to grow. The champion Joan Mir also marked ground in his fight with Valentino rossi.