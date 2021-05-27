Follow the press conference of the Council of Ministers that explains the detail of the extension of the ERTE

The Government has given green light this Thursday, in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, to the new scheme that will govern the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), under which some 570,000 workers continue, until next September 30.

According to the spokesman minister, María Jesús Montero, at the press conference after the council, the new extension of the ERTE is done with an “important agreement” as a result of social dialogue, a tool “essential to continue moving forward.”

The new extension of the ERTE basically maintains the same protection scheme for companies and workers in force until May 31, although with changes in the percentages of Social Security contributions. Now, these exemptions will range from 60% to 100%, the highest concentrating on the reinstatement of workers to the activity.

“We appreciate the high-mindedness of employers and workers in the common goal of mitigating the economic and social effects of this pandemic and laying the foundations for recovery,” added Montero.

More information shortly