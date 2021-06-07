Follow the presentation of iOS 15 and iPadOS at WWDC 2021 live

The time has come. WWDC 2021, Apple’s event for developers, will begin in a few hours. In the, The company is expected to officially introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8, among other things. There is also speculation that a new MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon will see the light during the conference.

WWDC 2021 will start at exactly 10:00 (Cupertino local time). This equates to 19:00 in Madrid, 12:00 in CDMX and 14:00 in Buenos Aires. The exact duration of this second Apple event of the year is unknown, but it is likely to be around two hours. The 2020 edition lasted exactly one hour and 48 minutes.

The presentation of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and the rest of the products that the North American company has prepared can be followed, as on previous occasions, through different channels. The main two, however, are Apple’s YouTube channel, where the company has enabled streaming, and Apple’s own website.

What to expect from WWDC 2021? iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and much more

WWDC 2021 is Apple’s event where they are expected to present the new version of the iPhone operating system: iOS 15. Almost all the details are unknown, although some rumors indicate that this new version would bring important improvements in the management of notifications, a redesigned lock screen and a series of tools related to privacy.

Along with iOS 15, Apple would officially introduce iPadOS 15, the next big update to the software that powers the iPad. In this case, Apple is expected to announce a new home screen similar to that of the iPhone – being able to place the widgets wherever we want, instead of being limited to the side area.

WWDC 2021 could also be Apple’s event in which the long-awaited 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros see the light with new Apple Silicon processors. The well-known youtuber and leaker Jon Prosser assured on his Twitter profile that this is likely to be the case.

