follow the presentation live and on video with us

We are at the gates of E3 2021 and this Sunday we have an appointment with one of the great giants of the video game industry: Microsoft. The parent company of Xbox (and recently, Bethesda) will have a good dose of prominence during the event and, how could it be otherwise, you can follow their conference live and direct with us.

Microsoft’s E3 2021 conference will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 7:00 PM PST. You can follow her on our live page and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. Below you can find the schedules according to regions:

Spain: 19:00 (18:00 in the Canary Islands)

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba: 12:00 PM.

Venezuela, Chile: 1:00 PM.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

What we hope to see

The Microsoft event is titled “Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase”, so we can expect a good batch of news. In fact, we expect nothing more and nothing less than 90 minutes of Xbox Game Studios games and Game Pass related announcements.

Our Extra Life colleagues recently prepared an article in which they talk about everything they would like to see, and there are interesting things. On the one hand, maybe Microsoft will confirm the release date of ‘Halo Infinite’ or let you see something from ‘Starfield’, that new sci-fi franchise that Bethesda works on and of which so little is known.

Others announcements that could have a place in the Microsoft event They are ‘Fable’, shown above many months ago, ‘The Elder Scrolls VI’ and ‘Age of Empires IV’, which finally came out a few weeks ago and has been silent again ever since.

In short, everything indicates that there will be many games. However, we do not know if the Redmond company will talk about the news that is coming to Microsoft xCloud, aka that app for Smart TVs and your HDMI dongle to access the service from any device. We will be pending. We hope you follow the event with us!

Live | Follow the Microsoft conference at E3 2021 with us

