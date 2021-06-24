follow the presentation live and on video with us

The new version of Windows will be “one of the biggest updates of the decade“Those were the words that Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said a few weeks ago to anticipate what we can expect from today’s event. Because yes, today we have an appointment with Microsoft to meet the much rumored Windows 11 (if it is called like that) and, of course, you can follow the presentation conference live with us.

The event will take place Today, June 24, at 5:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. You can follow him live through our live page, with our comments on the YouTube channel and on our Twitter profile, @xataka. The schedules according to regions are the following:

Spain: 17:00 (16:00 in the Canary Islands)

Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba: 10:00 AM.

Venezuela, Chile: 11:00 AM.

Argentina: 12:00 PM.

What we hope to see

Satya Nadella is not a CEO very given to generate expectation and this time he has. The new version of Windows, which aims to be the main protagonist of the conference, promises be a complete revolution in design. According to leaks and rumors, the new version of Windows will receive a visual rejuvenation, with new fonts, new icons, rounded edges, floating menus and a new application store.

On the other hand, it is expected that Nadella will unveil the release date and minimum requirements. However, thanks to the leaked build “we know”, in quotes, that it will be necessary to have 64 GB or more of storage, TPM 2.0, Secure Boot and at least 4 GB of RAM. This is not official, so we will have to wait to find out.

Be that as it may, today’s event is going to be important and more now that we know that Windows 10 has an official expiration date: October 2025. What news does Microsoft have prepared for its new version? We hope you discover them live with us!

Live | Follow the Windows 11 presentation live with us.