Follow the presentation, in streaming

02/08/2021 12:41Updated to 03/29/2021 17:39

This Monday is marked on the agenda of technology lovers by the international launch of the new Xiaomi Mi 11. The Chinese technology firm unveils live (from 1:00 p.m. in Spain (12 in the Canary Islands)) his new gadget in an international streaming. In it they will reveal the availability, the price in euros and all the characteristics of the smartphone with which it competes in the high-end range of mobile phones.

On December 28 it was already presented in China, where the Xiaomi Mi 11 costs about 500 euros to change, although a somewhat higher price is foreseeable in its global version. Then it was possible to verify that the new terminal has a screen AMOLED 6.81 inch curve with resolution QHD + and compatibility with HDR10 +. The processor is the Snapdragon 888, 8 or 12 GB of RAM and in the two Chinese models it has a storage capacity of 128GB and 256GB, respectively.

