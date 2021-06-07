Follow the plan and no one will get hurt. Trailer for ‘No Sudden Move’, a film by Steven Soderbergh

HBO Max presents the official trailer for ‘No Sudden Move‘, Steven Soderbergh’s new film to premiere on the North American platform on July 1.

Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbor, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Amy Seimetz, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, Noah Jupe, Bill Duke and Matt Damon (in a very small supporting role) make up the Main cast of this film written by Ed Solomon and produced by Casey Silver, writer and producer with whom Soderbergh already collaborated on ‘Mosaic’, the failed HBO miniseries released in January 2018.

Set in the city of Detroit in 1955, its plot revolves around a group of petty criminals hired to steal emerging automotive technology. But as often happens in these types of movies, the plan will go to hell and everything will get much more complicated than expected …

Finally, it should be mentioned that HBO Spain has not confirmed at the moment whether it will also release the film in our country, nor of course whether it will do so on the same day. Although it is most likely.

