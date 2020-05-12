‘Tiger King’ has become the sensation of the moment, Perhaps not even the streaming giant imagined the success of the docuseries based on the life of the eccentric, Joe Exotic, so taking advantage of the boom that the program is having, Netflix will launch a new chapter in the series.

Netflix launched the series on March 20, date that coincided with the start of the quarantine, so thousands of its subscribers immediately became hooked on the story of Joe, making ‘Tiger King’, one of the most popular and successful productions of the streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. James Liu, who is part of the show’s production team, revealed that a new episode is already on the way, and that it will serve to contextualize the seven episodes of the series and the special made by Joel McHale, so we can expect great surprises from him.

In the words of James Liu himself, this new episode is going to “act specifically as a high-level corrective, for both the original seven-episode series and the post-show special by comedian Joel McHale, the last of which was not produced by the filmmakers. “

Although the main intention of the director, Eric Goode was to show the conservation of animals, Netflix gave the series a new approach, This was revealed by Goode for Variety. “I went into this to explore a different side of the animal world in terms of wild animals in captivity, after spending years on these issues, the project moved in a different direction. Netflix is ​​very adept at making television worthy of marathons and with these bigger than life subjects it was pretty easy to do. However, my goal is and has always been the same, which is to raise awareness and help save the species, ”said the director.

It seems that Netflix was not wrong in giving a new perspective to the program and its high numbers are proof of this, so we will soon be able to see a new chapter of ‘Tiger King’ and if you have not yet seen this spectacular series, you are still in time to do so, since currently all the chapters available are in the platform.