Follow the mess with the vaccines of the selection

06/10/2021 at 2:21 PM CEST

The vaccination of the players of the Spanish team against Covid-19 keep raising dust. The days go by and the players continue without receiving their doses. Despite the continuous public messages from the Government confirming that it will be carried out, the reality is that it is being delayed and tomorrow friday is presented as the deadlineAt the very least, for players to get vaccinated this week.

This is how he put it Luis Enrique, who warned that Saturday would already be very hasty, assessing the imminent debut in the Eurocup of 2021 on Monday against Sweden at La Cartuja in Seville. “To this day we do not know anything official about whether it would be tomorrow or the day after., but we must take into account the adverse effects that can occur and we want the players to arrive in the best conditions, “said the coach at a press conference.

Delayed

Lucho explained that Luis Rubiales, president of the Federation, “He informed us about the possibility of full vaccination two months ago, but unfortunately it was not possible. We accept any decision willingly and negotiations are taking place, but nothing is certain. “

The coach clarified that “we would have liked it to be done in a timely manner after giving the official list and see the players there were, but we accepted the decisions. “

From here on, Luis Enrique did not want to go much deeper because “this topic is delegated to more prepared people. If a fantastic agreement is reached, but also, fantastic. “

As for the criticisms of the deputy of En Comú Podem, Aina Vidal, on the privilege that “eleven players who hit the ball” would have to get vaccinated, Lucho replied that “indifference is one of the best weapons& rdquor ;.