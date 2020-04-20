Welcome to the biggest concert in history: One World Together At Home organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in order to give us a great weekend full of music, but also of awareness, solidarity and empathy to support health professionals who need us today more than ever in the fight against COVID-19.

Thus, from this moment until late at night, we can enjoy the presentations of dozens of artists of all genres, from Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish or Cris Martin, to legends such as Elton John, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

One World: Together At Home It is important not only for its goal of supporting health workers, but also for bringing a free show to millions of people quarantined by the Covid 19 health emergency.

The poster has brought together 150 artists from different genres, ages, generations and countries and the concert will be divided into two parts: The first will be a six-hour marathon where we can see The Killers, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, Hozier, Sebastián Yatra Sheryl Crow or Jack Johnson, and later At 7 p.m., a two-hour concert will begin, broadcast worldwide, with Paul McCartney, Elton John and the Rolling Stones starring, accompanied by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Latin rhythms will be performed by Jennifer López, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Anitta or J Balvin, while Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will join the voices of Andrea Bocelli, Christine and the Queens Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin and Celine Dion.

In addition, there will be messages from figures such as David Beckham, Samuel L Jackson, Megan Rapinoe, Matthew McConaughey or Oprah Winfrey, and of course we will also be able to see testimonies from health professionals who are on the front line of battle facing this crisis.

So without further ado, we leave the online broadcast of One World: Together At Home