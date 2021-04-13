FOLLOW THE LEGACY, Canelo Álvarez’s Nephew will make his professional debut

THE legacy of the Alvarez will continue to live in boxing with the great news of the professional debut of the nephew of the current 168 pound monarch, “Canelo” Álvarez, Johansen Álvarez, with 17 years of age, He will have his first trial by fire above the ring next June.

Johansen alvarez is son of Gonzalo, one of the brothers of “Canelo”, who is already getting ready to get in the ring and start his career as boxer.

He even trains in the gym at the Reynoso, which already stands out for his skills with gloves.

“I am very excited, motivated, I have worked much harder than I did in amateur boxing because professionalism is something greater,” said the young man.

More details are expected to be known in the coming days. about the debut of young Alvarez.

