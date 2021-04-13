‘Follow the leader’ … via emerging markets

Faced with a challenging economic scenario, low interest rates and a weak outlook for dividends, investors are looking to China for returns. But why not look at those emerging markets that are benefiting from the recovery of the Asian giant?

Going back a bit, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM) was created in December 1987 and included 10 markets – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Portugal, Greece, Jordan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand – which accounted for less 1% of the global equity universe MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI). Since then there have been a series of political and economic changes that have allowed the rapid expansion of the universe of countries, so much so that in 1992 it already covered 13 markets with a weight of 5.3% of the MSCI ACWI, and in 1997 it grew to 28 countries and 6.8% by weight in MSCI ACWI. In recent years, the liberalization of the domestic equity market in China has turned the index tremendously, with the inclusion of A shares in the MSCI EM in June 2018 weighing 5% of the free float, up to 20% reached in 2019.

Clearly, the MSCI Emerging Markets it is skewed to Asia, where China weights just over 40%, Taiwan and South Korea around 13%, and India around 9%. The rest of the emerging countries / regions seem to have blurred. But investors should not make the same mistake as some indices, where the weighting of a stock market is not always aligned with the economy of the corresponding country. Since 1994, for example, the capitalization weighting of markets such as Malaysia, Mexico and Brazil has decreased as a percentage of the MSCI EM index. Specifically, the weighting of Latin America in the MSCI EM index was substantially lowered. From a weight of 23.11% in 2000 to only 8% in 2020, where Mexico only weights 1.73% when in 2000 it was 9.34% with 8.56% of Brazil, while now the latter only weights 5.14%. However, the weight of the GDP of these countries in EM has not changed as much as its weight in the index.

Additionally, leadership in performance has rotated significantly within emerging markets (EM) over the past two decades. Fundamental data, such as the index-level PER (price / earnings) ratio and earnings per share (EPS) growth, could help identify drivers of the performance trends across countries and subregions. Clearly, since 2010, Asian EMs have persistently outperformed EMs in general, and Latin America in particular. Valuation metrics show that the outperformance during 2010-2017 was primarily driven by growth in the EPS of ME Asia, as the PER for the region declined relative to the overall ME, while the outperformance since 2017 was it was mainly due to the revision of its relative valuation. Separately, countries with low PERs have tended to outperform those with high PERs.

Knowing the above, it is time to analyze that Emerging countries are better positioned as investors look to a post-vaccine world, since the EMs are one of the possible beneficiaries of the economic recovery and especially of the relationship with China. The focus will be on countries and companies that have lagged behind, rather than more tech markets like China, which have been relatively resilient to the pandemic.

For much of the end of 2020, investors focused on North Asia, which was able to control the pandemic and which benefited from China’s early recovery. As we entered 2021, expectations of an economic recovery had generated such expectation that the MSCI EM, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 reached new all-time highs for the first time in nearly 30 years.

EMs continue to be in the crosshairs of investors both for their relatively attractive valuations supported by a recovery and tailwinds in severely distressed currencies. But no one said that 2021 would be easy. We have witnessed in the last days of February the impact of the ghost of inflation on the profitability of the American 10-year bond and the concerns in those countries with a strong debt ratio, not only the emerging ones, but in general, deflating that jubilation temporarily and giving opportunity to new inflows to emerging markets. This is how Jonathan Garner, a Morgan Stanley strategy, made it see, which in mid-February had indicated that the MSCI EM index had already reached its year-end goal of 1,330 points.

Analyzing the situation of emerging countries based on some indicators of financial and economic health, it is observed that on the side of GDP expectations for 2021, the best positioned EMs would be India, China, the Philippines and Malaysia with an estimated GDP for 2021 that goes from 9% to 6.8% in these countries. Now, in terms of the current account balance (financial assets and investments) to GDP in 2019, the best positioned countries would be Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Hungary and Poland, but when considering the international reserves of 2019 they stand out to Russia, Thailand and the Philippines. As for the best positioned by net international investment to GDP are Taiwan, South Africa, South Korea and Russia. And finally, the ratio of government debt to GDP highlights Russia, Chile, Indonesia, Turkey, again Taiwan and the Philippines.

Many EM economies are in a good position to recover from the economic losses that the pandemic generated and continues to generate. Those countries with a high degree of indebtedness and low international reserves will be the victims of reflation concerns. However, once again a weakness is observed in the Latin American countries and that to a certain extent will continue to exert some influence on the Spanish stock market indicator. The following graph shows how despite the rebound in the MSCI index in various emerging regions, Latin America is lagging behind.

However, active managers based on rigorous fundamental analysis have a primary task: a bottom up analysis that allows them to find those stocks whose business model, earnings projections and income diversification can be incorporated into an emerging markets portfolio or even in thematic fund portfolios. Therefore, not everything is black or white, there are nuances. Nuances seen in a recent RockCreek note to clients; The investment firm said opportunities outside of North Asia seemed more attractive amid positive developments around a vaccine. Latin America and South Africa are already showing signs of recovery, not only in areas related to raw materials, but also in travel and leisure.

Some of the worst-hit countries and companies are very likely to see the biggest recoveries as investors look to a post-vaccine world. Travel-dependent Thailand and the Philippines, which had one of the longest and tightest lockdowns in the world, are well positioned for a recovery as the world returns to a semblance of normalcy. Companies like Thai hospital company Bangkok Dusit Medical Services and Airports of Thailand are well positioned for a recovery, says Geritz, manager of the Rondure New World Fund. In the Philippines, Wilcon Depot, the national version of Home Depot, could potentially benefit. Other potential beneficiaries include Brazilian brewer AmBev and Mexican beverage company and convenience store operator Fomento Economico Mexicano. While these companies are often seen as defensive, they didn’t offer much cushion during this pandemic as bars and restaurants suffered. Now, these companies can benefit as investors look for companies that have lagged, as well as recovering sales as people eventually become mistrusted.