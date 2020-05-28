UPGRADE: Today’s takeoff, May 27, has been canceled due to weather issues.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we are about to live a truly historic moment for humanity, well Space x –Elon Musk’s company– together with NASA, they will launch the Crew Dragon capsule towards the International Space Station, which could be the start of commercial space travel and perhaps lead humans in the not-too-distant future to Mars.

The mission is named Demo-2, and it is a capsule that It will be launched by the company’s well-known rocket, Falcon 9. The capsule will be manned by two astronauts, Douglas Hurley and Bob Behnken, Who will exit platform 39A from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida – the same one where Neil Armstrong and the entire Apollo 11 crew took off in 1968 -.

If the Crew Dragon mission is successful, Space X would become the first commercial aerospace company to take astronauts into space. The history of NASA and this company started in 2012, when they used this same capsule as cargo transport for the International Space Station.

Thanks to this, the US space agency entrusted Elon Musk and all the scientists working with him with a task, adapt it as a transport for astronauts. Last year, Space X successfully launched the Crew Dragon capsule, although at that time it was not manned, so perhaps what we will see today it will be a huge step for all those who dream of going to space.

Upload there are places! There’s a date for the first Space X manned flights

And how can I see the launch?

NASA and Space X will broadcast this great moment live and in full color through their respective YouTube channels, The Crew Dragon capsule is scheduled to launch at 3:33 p.m. Central Mexico time.

If the weather allows it, He would be arriving next Thursday at the station that is 400 kilometers above sea level and would remain there until August. For now, NASA started with the preliminary preparations And you can check in real time how the astronauts get ready for takeoff below:

The transmission of Space x it will take a little longer to start –to be exact at 11:30 a.m. Central Mexico time– And you can follow her right here. Although if you don’t have a chance to follow the live video, Both NASA and Elon Musk’s company are constantly posting on Twitter. the details of this unique event.

