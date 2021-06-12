Follow the last hour of the Eriksen state

06/12/2021

Christian Eriksen has collapsed in the course of Denmark-Finland in Group B. The Inter player has fallen on the pitch of the Parken Stadium and has been treated for more than 20 eternal minutes. He has been taken to the hospital. Moments of maximum tension have been lived in Copenhagen with the sunken companions and making a circle to prevent the cameras from capturing those images of horror.

The reactions of the fans, who have lived it ‘in situ’ and without filters, the disengaged Finnish footballers. Nobody chooses when these things happen, but that it was right on the second day of competition of a Eurocup has been a blow. Luckily, and fingers crossed, it seems that Eriksen’s evolution is good.

We tell you the minute by minute of the information that arises about his state of health.

Watch out for the words of the Danish coach, which quite change the version offered so far about which players have decided to play: “UEFA has given us 2 options to play the game against Finland. Or do it today or tomorrow at 12:00. You can’t play football with those feelings and what happened. It was incredible that they got out in the second half. “

A good detail that Denmark-Finland leaves us. The MVP of the match has been for Christian Eriksen. Neither for the Finnish scorer nor for another. We will always remember this day. In which he acted quickly and a tragedy was avoided.

Message from Pau Gasol in support of Eriksen.

My thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen. Get well soon! 🇩🇰🙏🏼 – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) June 12, 2021

Denmark lost in their debut, but the best victory (we knocked wood) is that Eriksen is stable, aware and that he has been able to ask his teammates to play the match.

Great detail of Lukaku. After scoring the first for Belgium he went to the cameras and said: “Chris, I love you”. They are teammates at Inter.

Lukaku scores and goes straight to the cameras to dedicate the goal to Eriksen: “Chris, I love you & rdquor; Magnificent detail of the Inter player with his teammate – Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) June 12, 2021

This has been the reaction on the part of FC Barcelona after the shocking image of Eriksen.

Stay strong, Eriksen 🙏 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 12, 2021

Goal of Finland. Pohjanpalo scores the 0-1. The reaction of the players is to ask for calm and send their thoughts to Eriksen. They do not celebrate. Huge.

Joel Pohjanpalo scored Finland’s first goal at a major tournament but held back on the celebration. pic.twitter.com/krUIOSwlh3 – B / R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2021

This has been the message of Inter, Eriksen’s club. It will have been very hard minutes and moments in Milan too …

Forza Chris, ogni nostro pensiero è per te! 🙏🏻 – Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) June 12, 2021

I add more information to the last comment. Eriksen had a ‘Facetime’ with his teammates to tell them that he was better and to ask them to resume the game. What a great news!

‘ZDF Sportstudio’ says that Eriksen himself, consciously, has asked his teammates to continue playing.

German broadcaster @sportstudio reporting that Eriksen asked the players to continue. – Raphael Honigstein💙 (@honigstein) June 12, 2021

Another of the great images of what has happened. The impeccable and very fast performance of medical assistance.

Image of medical assistance leaving in Copenhagen

| Twitter

An image with a tremendous sentimental charge. Kjaer and Schmeichel, the two heavyweights from Denmark, consoling Eriksen’s wife. Hopefully the evolution remains as positive as it is reaching us …

No words needed. @ simonkjaer1989 ❤️🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/umlL1LExvr – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

The two teams are back on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Finnish players applauding the entrance of their rivals. Nice picture.

The players are back on the pitch, with the Finland squad applauding the Denmark team on to the field 👏 pic.twitter.com/5KIGpL0ZNy – B / R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2021

As we can read on social networks, it was his partner Simon Kjaer who started the resuscitation maneuver while the assists arrived. Schmeichel has tended to Christian’s wife, distraught on the lawn while her husband was being cared for. Little heroes of all this ‘shit’, excuse me …

