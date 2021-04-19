Follow the first flight of Ingenuity, Perseverance helicopter on Mars

This Monday NASA is going to make history again, if everything goes according to plan. This time on the occasion of the Mars 2020 mission. Perseverance and Ingenuity are part of this mission to Mars and, now, NASA’s little helicopter will do the job. And when it rises, it will become the first powered flight off Earth. Luckily, the US space agency will make a direct to receive the images of the first flight of Ingenuity, but What can we expect from this helicopter?

On this first flight, in addition to the fact that Ingenuity is very well accompanied, we will see the helicopter rise about three meters, it will fly for just 20 or 30 seconds and land. With this, the first flight will be terminated. In reality, what NASA wants to do is make sure that the helicopter is working perfectly and that it has not been damaged in any way during the trip to Mars. Not at the Perseverance landing or while the rover was searching for the perfect spot. Definitely, they will launch Ingenuity to know that everything is fine and that they will be able to use it again later.

With this first flight, NASA wants to make sure that Ingenuity works perfectly after the trip to Mars.

Total there are five scheduled flights of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars. With the help of Perseverance’s control antennas, the vehicle will be able to move and follow the orders that have been sent from Earth. These flights are scheduled for the next 30 Earth days (31 Martian Suns). Ingenuity can rise up to five meters and travel about 300 meters, but for now it will be necessary to wait for the mission to progress to see the helicopter succeed.

The mission has been delayed from last April 8 to this Monday, April 19, due to the fact that Ingenuity needed a software update. If everything has gone well, throughout the day we will be able to enjoy the images of the helicopter ascending in the sky of Mars, although it will hardly spend a minute flying. In the next few days we will see the rest of the flights and enjoy Ingenuity flying over Mars.

Follow the first Ingenuity flight live

Ingenuity’s first flight will be in just a few minutes, around 3:30 EDT; that is, around 9:30 a.m. in the Iberian Peninsula or 2:30 a.m. in Mexico City. However, until after a few hours the complete images will not reach NASA. At that time, at 6:15 EDT (12:15 Spanish peninsular time and 5:15 Mexico City time)It will be when we can see the images live. That is, as they go they reach NASA and their reaction.

The Press conference from NASA with all the Ingenuity flight details It will be at 2:00 p.m. EDT, that is, 8:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time and 1:00 p.m. Mexico City time.

The direct will be done by NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JLP) located in Pasadena (United States). Are you going to miss it?:

