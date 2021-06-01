Rafael Nadal will debut in its 16th Roland Garros in the third turn of the center court and will face the Australian Alexei Popyrin, current number 63 of the ATP ranking. The game will start no earlier than 4:00 PM (UK time) and can be seen on Eurosport.

Today’s duel against Popyrin will be the second between the two tennis players in their respective careers. Nadal faced the Australian in the round of 16 at this year’s Mutua Madrid Open, getting a victory clear by double 6-3.

Rafa Nadal’s dominance in Paris is impressive and the numbers speak for themselves. The Mallorcan has played a total of 102 games at Roland Garros, getting the win in 100 from them. In addition, in five-set matches on clay, he has a win-loss record of 125-2.

Follow the direct Rafa Nadal against Alexei Popyrin of Roland Garros