Follow the classification of the German GP live

06/19/2021

On at 13:41 CEST

Cristina Moreno

Sachsenring is already prepared to host the fight for a MotoGP pole today which, according to what we saw during the morning, is expected to be more than contested. Fabio QuartararoLeader in the world championship with 155 points, he was the fastest in FP3, and although this is not one of the Frenchman’s favorite tracks, the results place him as one of the favorites.

Far from the first square but with good feelings is Marc Márquez, absolute dominator in the last decade on the German circuit. The one from Cervera is gradually recovering the good feelings as Honda begins to improve. This is demonstrated by the fact that three of the four Honda drivers went straight into Q2. Among them, Àlex Márquez, tenth, that for the first time this season he entered the Top-10. They will have to fight with the Ducati of Zarco Y Miller, aspiring to everything in this GP.

Joan Mir will have to try his luck in Q1, where they will also be Maverick Viñales Y Alex Rins , who returns after being out of the Catalan GP due to a fall on his bike.

MotoGP Q1 starts at 2.10 pm and at 2.35 pm the fight for pole will begin. We will tell you live on Sport.es.

As FP4 of the premier class kicks off, we remember who will start from pole tomorrow in Moto3. He took the Filip Salac award for the first time in his career. Bad results for the Spanish participation with Izan Guevara as first classified, twelfth. Pedro Acosta will leave thirteenth.

Congratulations @ FilipSalac12! 👏 The Czech rider claims his maiden pole position ahead of @ dennisfoggia71 and @ TatsukiSuzuki24! 🔝 # Moto3 | #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/cA9APyOxdi – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) June 19, 2021

!Good afternoon! Just under an hour to start the MotoGP qualifying session.

