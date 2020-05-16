Football returns in Germany And this is how the first major league starts after the break due to the coronavirus crisis. Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga kicks off the recovery of football. With SPORT, you can follow all the games live.
The first post-break football day in Germany starts on Saturday May 16 and will end on Monday the 18th. match grill, which will be available on the SPORT website for you to follow minute by minute.
Saturday, May 16
15: 30h Borussia Dortmund – Schalke 04
15: 30h Augsburg – Wolfsburg
15: 30h Fortuna Düsseldorf – SC Paderborn 07
3:30 p.m. Leipzig – Freiburg
3:30 p.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin
18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – Borussia Mönchengladbach
Sunday, May 17
15: 30h Cologne – Mainz 05
18: 00h FC Union Berlin – Bayern Munich
Monday, May 18
20:30 Werder Bremen – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Stay with us all day 26 of the Bundesliga, live and at the minute.
Borussia Dortmund – Schalke 04
The ‘Ruhr Basin Derby’ is the match most expected of this first round of matches. This will be the lineup for Borussia Dortmund:
There is less and less left for the start of the day and the first images of what will be ‘the new football’ begin to arrive
Let’s remember the menu we have for 15:30:
Borussia Dortmund- Schalke 04 Augsburg – Wolfsburg Fortuna Düsseldorf – SC Paderborn 07 Leipzig – Freiburg TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin
You can follow the matches in the links that we offer above
THE #BUNDESLIGA IS BACK
Good afternoon! Welcome to the broadcast of the day this Saturday in the Bundesliga. Let’s get started!
