Football returns in Germany And this is how the first major league starts after the break due to the coronavirus crisis. Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga kicks off the recovery of football.

05/16/2020

Act at 15:11

CEST

Ruben Moreno

The first post-break football day in Germany starts on Saturday May 16 and will end on Monday the 18th. match grill, which will be available on the SPORT website for you to follow minute by minute.

Saturday, May 16

15: 30h Borussia Dortmund – Schalke 04

15: 30h Augsburg – Wolfsburg

15: 30h Fortuna Düsseldorf – SC Paderborn 07

3:30 p.m. Leipzig – Freiburg

3:30 p.m. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin

18:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sunday, May 17

15: 30h Cologne – Mainz 05

18: 00h FC Union Berlin – Bayern Munich

Monday, May 18

20:30 Werder Bremen – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Stay with us all day 26 of the Bundesliga, live and at the minute.

Borussia Dortmund – Schalke 04

The ‘Ruhr Basin Derby’ is the match most expected of this first round of matches. This will be the lineup for Borussia Dortmund:

Gio Reyna will make his first official start for BVB

There is less and less left for the start of the day and the first images of what will be ‘the new football’ begin to arrive

On the way to Clásico Del Ruhr!

Let’s remember the menu we have for 15:30:

Borussia Dortmund- Schalke 04 Augsburg – Wolfsburg Fortuna Düsseldorf – SC Paderborn 07 Leipzig – Freiburg TSG 1899 Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin

You can follow the matches in the links that we offer above

THE BUNDESLIGA IS BACK

Good afternoon! Welcome to the broadcast of the day this Saturday in the Bundesliga. Let’s get started!

