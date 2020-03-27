F1 will broadcast the race this Saturday at 16:00 CET

SoyMotor.com will offer live simultaneous narration in Spanish

This Saturday, March 28, Formula 1 will broadcast on its YouTube channel the Bahrain GP for the 2014 season. Only in English. In parallel, SoyMotor.com will offer the live narration of the test on their YouTube channel simultaneously, from the same time.

On 6 April 2014, one of the most arduous battles between Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg was hatched under the lights of the Sakhir circuit – for the first time in a day.

Spectacular accidents, wheel-to-wheel fights, varied strategies, surprise guests in high positions … the third race of the new F1 hybrid era had it all. And you can relive it this weekend.

This Saturday, March 28, F1 will offer the broadcast of the entire race at 16:00 CET – Spanish peninsular time – with the signal that was once broadcast by British TV.

However, in parallel, and from the same time, you can find in the Youtube channel of SoyMotor.com the live narration of the race in Spanish, although without images of the race.

What we propose is simple. If you want to get back to vibrating like that Sunday six years ago, basically you will have to simultaneously open both YouTube channels and silence the F1 broadcast to be able to watch the race but listening to everything that happens in Spanish.

From now on and during the race, you can interact in the narration of Tomás Slafer and Jorge Iglesias at all times in the hashtag #DirectoSM on Twitter as well as in our live YouTube chat.

Are you going to miss it?

