Follow Sevilla vs Atlético live

The Atletico Madrid faces this Sunday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán one of the two most momentous duels that remain until the end of the season to try to win the LaLiga Santander title, against a Sevilla FC that becomes a perfect touchstone to know the reliability and the rojiblancas aspirations.

Ahead, those of Diego Pablo Simeone have only ten days to try to lift a trophy that they have not touched since 2014, although that pressure seems to have weighed them in recent weeks. Eliminated in the ‘Champions’ by Chelsea, the mattresses have only the domestic competition as an opportunity not to end the season blank.