The Sevilla FC aspires to continue his almost perfect moment and, without making as much noise as the three above, maintain his options to give the bell in LaLiga Santander, in a duel this Monday against the Athletic club that closes the day 34.

The Andalusian team does not have the media loudspeaker of Atlético, Real Madrid and Barça, but they do not get off the train headlong when they have five games to play. Julen Lopetegui’s men have seven wins and a draw in their last eight games.