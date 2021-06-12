Follow Reus Deportiu live

06/12/2021

Second round of Cup for Barça. The team led by Edu Castro is measured today in the semifinals at Reus Deportiu after beating a combative Noia yesterday in the quarterfinals. Penultimate stumbling block towards the fifth consecutive cup title, the fourth of the season after the OK Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Catalunya Super Cup.

“It will be a difficult semifinal,” predicted the Barça coach after beating Noia 6-3 with goals from Pablo Álvarez (2), Helder Nunes, Matias Pascual, Ignacia Alabart and Pau Bargalló. Castro asked his men for one last effort to face this final challenge of the season and, for now, the team has delivered.

The champion of this semifinal will face the Liceo tomorrow (1:15 pm), which has eliminated Caldes (4-1) in the other match of the day.

Full Time! Barça will fight for the Cup title.

Touch and touch the bench trying to find the hole. Llorca receives the foul, it is the eighth of Reus.

What a show of strength from Baker! How he has fought that ball, despite the fact that we are already in the final stretch of the game. Encounter stopped while Càndiz dries the helmet.

Last ten minutes. At the moment it seems that Reus cannot. There are fewer and fewer minutes left to try the comeback.

Neither can Marc Julià in the second option against Chencho Fernández. 3-6 remains on the scoreboard.

Blue for Pau Bargalló, he goes to the bench and leaves Barça outnumbered. Direct foul. Marc Julià at the launch.

Chencho! Paradón of the Barcelona goalkeeper who withstood the arrival of the Reus player well.

Barça insists, Pablo Álvarez tries. Passive for Barça that ends possession without shooting at goal.

Now Baker was trying to counter, who connected with Llorca who was unsuccessful.

Foul by Marc Julià, fifth for Reus. The player protests. Barça serves the foul and Alabart was about to score. The shot went off the side of Càndid Ballart’s goal.

Very few fouls today in this match. Four from Reus and seven from Barça. Yesterday, against Noia, both teams had reached ten before the break. Violation now five seconds, the first of the game.

The second half starts! 25 minutes ahead for the resolution of this meeting.

End of the first part! Barça is on track this semifinal with an important 2-6 already in the light. He started by marking the Tarragona team through Marc Julià but Bargalló answered to equalize the game again. Later Pablo Álvarez and Ignacio Alabart increased the rent. Álex Rodríguez scored 2-4 but from there Barça has imposed its rhythm and with a goal from Joao and another from Bargalló has closed the scoring with an advantage of four goals.

🔴 We’re going to rest in the semifinal with Pau Bargalló’s goal! 🏑 @FCBhoquei beats @ReusDeportiu #CopaOKM 6-2 📡 Follow him at https://t.co/wgAVMDSNo2 pic.twitter.com/wQsKAocqsY – Teledeporte (@teledeporte) June 12, 2021

