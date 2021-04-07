Follow Real Sociedad vs Athletic live on the Ibai Llanos twitch

If a Basque derby between Athletic and Real society is always special, the postponement of matchday 29 that sneaks into the middle Champions Wednesday it is much more so. And not only because of the pending accounts of both teams after the Cup final that the San Sebastian won, but because it is also historical from the audiovisual point of view.

Ibai Llanos, the most popular streamer in Spain, is in charge of narrating a LaLiga match for the first time open on twitch.

Along with Ibai he will narrate another great streamer, Ander Cortés, with whom Ibai has shared a house and friendship for years.