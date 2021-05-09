Follow Real Madrid vs Sevilla live

The Real Madrid and the Seville They will resolve this Sunday at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium the second great direct duel of the thirty-fifth day for the LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 title, key for both in the face of their aspirations after what happened at the Camp Nou this Saturday.

The leader Atlético de Madrid did not go beyond the goalless draw against FC Barcelona, a result that now opens the door to first place for Zinédine Zidane’s men. To do this, they need to add the three points, the same as Julen Lopetegui’s men must seek to recover part of the options they lost after their last game.